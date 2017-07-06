Saskatchewan sues bars that served dr...

Saskatchewan sues bars that served drunk driver who killed family of four

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Saskatchewan's Crown-owned insurance company is suing two Saskatoon bars that served alcohol to a drunk driver who killed a family of four. Saskatchewan Government Insurance says it has filed a statement of claim against the bars that served Catherine McKay in January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 2 hr chugs are still pos 8
News City of Saskatoon, advocates defend anti-racism... Tue Bob 1
News Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ... Jul 3 Bob 1
News Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di... Jun 28 Holly 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC