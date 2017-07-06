Saskatchewan sues bars that served drunk driver who killed family of four
Saskatchewan's Crown-owned insurance company is suing two Saskatoon bars that served alcohol to a drunk driver who killed a family of four. Saskatchewan Government Insurance says it has filed a statement of claim against the bars that served Catherine McKay in January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|2 hr
|chugs are still pos
|8
|City of Saskatoon, advocates defend anti-racism...
|Tue
|Bob
|1
|Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ...
|Jul 3
|Bob
|1
|Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di...
|Jun 28
|Holly
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC