Saskatchewan storm shakes end of long weekend
Good Spirit Lake was hit with a summer supercell storm, along with many parts of the province, overnight on Monday. A tornado warning was lifted for several northern Saskatchewan communities Monday night, but thunderstorms continued to blanket many areas across the province.
