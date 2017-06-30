Saskatchewan car crash claims three lives, including six-month-old baby
A 24-year-old man from Melville who was driving one car and a 25-year-old woman from Yorkton who was driving the other vehicle, died at the scene. Three young children were also in the woman's car, including a six-month-old boy who died in hospital.
