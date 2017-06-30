Regina police officer charged with as...

Regina police officer charged with assault

10 min ago Read more: CBC News

Cpl. Colin Magee, 44, has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission. A corporal with the Regina Police Service has been charged after allegedly using excessive force while making an arrest last year.

