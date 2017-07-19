Regina apartment fire under criminal investigation
A criminal investigation is underway after a fire on Sunday caused residents to flee from an apartment building in Regina's Cathedral area. A criminal investigation is underway in relation to a July 2 apartment fire that took place on Robinson Street in Regina.
