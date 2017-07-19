Police lay drug charges against male ...

Police lay drug charges against male driver

The Weyburn Police CTSS Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven erratically at about 11:35 p.m. on Friday. The 34-year-old male driver was uncooperative and failed to comply with any police request.

