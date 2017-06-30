Inmate escapes from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp
RCMP in Pinehouse Lake, Sask., are looking for an inmate who escaped from a provincial correctional facility near the northern community. Jade Ermine, 28, from Sturgeon Lake, Sask., escaped from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp.
