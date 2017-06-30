'I have nothing to celebrate': Regina...

'I have nothing to celebrate': Regina group holds Canada Day rally against colonialism

Read more: CBC News

A group gathered to hand out flyers with information about residential schools and reconciliation, and laid out a banner reading 'Genocide' in front of the Saskatchewan Legislature on Canada Day. Andrew Loewen, a member of the groups Colonialism No More and Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism, helped organize a group in the city after Idle No More put out a call to action across the country for Canada Day.

Saskatchewan

