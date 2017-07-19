Heat warning extended into Southwest ...

Heat warning extended into Southwest Saskatchewan

17 hrs ago Read more: Southwest Booster

Earlier this afternoon, Environment Canada issued a Heat Warning for the Swift Current - Herbert - Cabri - Kyle - Lucky Lake; the Leader - Gull Lake; and the Shaunavon - Maple Creek - Val Marie - Cypress Hills forecast regions. The warning advises that starting Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, the Southwest can expect daily maximum temperatures near 32 Celsius or above, with minimum overnight temperatures in the 16 Celsius range.

Saskatchewan

