Heat warning extended into Southwest Saskatchewan

Earlier this afternoon, Environment Canada issued a Heat Warning for the Swift Current - Herbert - Cabri - Kyle - Lucky Lake; the Leader - Gull Lake; and the Shaunavon - Maple Creek - Val Marie - Cypress Hills forecast regions. The warning advises that starting Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, the Southwest can expect daily maximum temperatures near 32 Celsius or above, with minimum overnight temperatures in the 16 Celsius range.

