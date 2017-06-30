GoFundMe campaign launched to help young siblings who survived deadly crash
A GoFundMe page has been started to help two children who survived a Saskatchewan highway crash, but who lost their mother and baby brother. Tristian Bellegarde told CJME radio that her sister, Tiffany Bellegarde, 25, of Yorkton, and six-month-old Dayton, died in the head-on crash with another vehicle near Melville on Canada Day.
