Five stories in the news for today, J...

Five stories in the news for today, July 6

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 680News

After meeting with Queen Elizabeth in Scotland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads across the North Sea today to Hamburg, Germany to get ready for Friday's opening of the G20 summit. The heads of 20 of the word's largest economies are expected to clash over trade, security and other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 2 hr Reverend Laidlaw ... 9
News City of Saskatoon, advocates defend anti-racism... Jul 4 Bob 1
News Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ... Jul 3 Bob 1
News Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di... Jun 28 Holly 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC