Five stories in the news for today, July 6
After meeting with Queen Elizabeth in Scotland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads across the North Sea today to Hamburg, Germany to get ready for Friday's opening of the G20 summit. The heads of 20 of the word's largest economies are expected to clash over trade, security and other issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|2 hr
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|9
|City of Saskatoon, advocates defend anti-racism...
|Jul 4
|Bob
|1
|Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ...
|Jul 3
|Bob
|1
|Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di...
|Jun 28
|Holly
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC