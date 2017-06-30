City of Regina asked to pay $1.3M to ...

City of Regina asked to pay $1.3M to upgrade Brandt Centre for Memorial Cup

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The City of Regina is being asked to spend $1.3 million to upgrade the Brandt Centre in order for the facility to play host to the 100th anniversary Memorial Cup next year. The total cost of renovating the 40-year-old building at Evraz Place is $4 million, according to a news release from Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di... Wed Holly 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,333 • Total comments across all topics: 282,151,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC