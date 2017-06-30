Canadian Press NewsAlert: Amber Alert...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Amber Alert issued for eight-year-old in Saskatchewan

RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Daniella Shatokhina, who is believed to have been abducted by a man described as between 18 and 30 years of age with dark skin, long shaggy hair and wearing a dark ball cap.

Saskatchewan

