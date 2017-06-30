Beat of 2,000 drums coming to Regina

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Vancouver's Richard Wong, with his drum, is one of the national organizers of the world's most diverse drumming event. It ties in with a Vancouver drumming group's attempt to break the world record for the most nationalities in a drum circle performing a recognized orchestral piece of music.

Saskatchewan

