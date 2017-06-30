Amber Alert issued in Prince Albert, Sask., for abducted 8-year-old girl
A vehicle driven by a suspect wanted in a Amber Alert in Prince Albert, Sask., is shown in this recent handout photo taken from surveillance video. RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Daniella Shatokhina, who is believed to have been abducted by a man described as between 18 and 30 years of age with dark skin, long shaggy hair and wearing a dark ball cap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|2 hr
|The Piano Tuner
|3
|City of Saskatoon, advocates defend anti-racism...
|Tue
|Bob
|1
|Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ...
|Mon
|Bob
|1
|Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di...
|Jun 28
|Holly
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC