2 boaters found dead in Lac La Loche
On Wednesday afternoon, RCMP in La Loche, Sask., were told that two boaters were overdue. Police said conditions were extremely windy with high waves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The anti-racist ad that triggered a backlash
|3 hr
|Bob
|1
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|7 hr
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|9
|City of Saskatoon, advocates defend anti-racism...
|Jul 4
|Bob
|1
|Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ...
|Jul 3
|Bob
|1
|Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di...
|Jun 28
|Holly
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC