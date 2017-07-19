19-year-old accused in Prince Albert child abduction charged with kidnapping, sexual assault
Jarrod John Charles of St. Louis, Sask. now faces at least eight charges, including sexual assault, in connection with the suspected abduction of an 8 year old girl in Prince Albert Tuesday night.
