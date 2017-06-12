Youth protections will change courtro...

Youth protections will change courtroom approach to pot charges after legalization: Saskatoon lawyer

Harsher penalties for dealers who sell to minors will change the way pot charges are handled in the courts, says Saskatoon lawyer Ron PichA©. Harsher penalties for pot dealers who sell to young people will change the way marijuana charges are defended and prosecuted in the courts, according to Saskatoon lawyer Ron PichA©.

Saskatchewan

