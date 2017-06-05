'You're a moose whisperer': Sask. wom...

'You're a moose whisperer': Sask. woman lauded for freeing calf from fence

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

After stopping to photograph a mother moose with her calf, Jodean Howie was surprised to see a second calf stuck in some fence wire. Jodean Howie was driving to a potash mine northwest of Rocanville, Sask., on Wednesday afternoon shortly before 1 p.m. CST.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... 3 hr GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner 3 hr GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News 'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees... Jun 1 Dumfukchug 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC