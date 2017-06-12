Witness tells 3-man murder trial she used victim's bank card, rode in SUV while he was in trunk
One of the last people to see Shawn Douglas alive is testifying Wednesday at the trial of the three men accused of his murder. Joshua Wilson, 26, Johnathon Peepeetch, 26, and Dennis Thompson, 35, are charged with murdering Douglas after attending a small house party in Regina on Aug. 7, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC