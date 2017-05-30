Witness in 3-man murder trial says co...

Witness in 3-man murder trial says cocaine fuelled party where man was stuffed into trunk, killed

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

A woman says cocaine fuelled much of the violence at a house party where a 54-year-old man ended up beaten, stuffed into the trunk of a car and slain on the outskirts of Regina. The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified Thursday at the trial of Joshua Wilson, 26, Johnathon Peepeetch, 26, and Dennis Thompson, 35. She said she and a relative were out having drinks that night and met up with Douglas, who the relative knew, and later with another group of people with whom they went to a house party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees... Thu Dumfukchug 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16) May 22 Holy moly 6
News Walking the walk May 21 Get Justin out 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs... May 15 GA Custer 1
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC