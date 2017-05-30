Witness in 3-man murder trial says cocaine fuelled party where man was stuffed into trunk, killed
A woman says cocaine fuelled much of the violence at a house party where a 54-year-old man ended up beaten, stuffed into the trunk of a car and slain on the outskirts of Regina. The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified Thursday at the trial of Joshua Wilson, 26, Johnathon Peepeetch, 26, and Dennis Thompson, 35. She said she and a relative were out having drinks that night and met up with Douglas, who the relative knew, and later with another group of people with whom they went to a house party.
