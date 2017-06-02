William Grayson alumni revisit 1992

Lisa Goudy/Times-Herald If it weren't for his grandmother's scrapbook, Sean Gurnsey wouldn't have returned to William Grayson School to open a time capsule from 25 years ago. "My grandma actually found the newspaper clipping from 1992," said Gurnsey, who was one of the seven students involved in putting the 25-year time capsule together in 1992.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.