Weyburn plans full day of celebration...

Weyburn plans full day of celebration for Canada 150

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Weyburn Review

A full schedule of events are being planned for Canada Day, which will be on Saturday, July 1, to celebrate Canada 150 in Weyburn, with most of the events being held at the Weyburn Leisure Centre. The day will kick off with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion, with a cost of $5 per person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di... Jun 28 Holly 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,752 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC