Weyburn plans full day of celebration for Canada 150
A full schedule of events are being planned for Canada Day, which will be on Saturday, July 1, to celebrate Canada 150 in Weyburn, with most of the events being held at the Weyburn Leisure Centre. The day will kick off with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion, with a cost of $5 per person.
Read more at Weyburn Review.
