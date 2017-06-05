Weyburn 4-H members in competitions

Weyburn 4-H members in competitions

Members of the Weyburn 4-H Beef club have been hitting the spring steer and heifer jackpots with their calves. Several members took part in the Southeast Calf Cruise in Weyburn on May 13 and Lord of the Rings Stock Show in Estevan on May 14. For some members, it was a valuable experience getting out to the first show and getting the jitters out of the way, and for others it was about competing for the top prizes.

