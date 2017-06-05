'We're so funny:' Meadow Lake, Sask.,...

'We're so funny:' Meadow Lake, Sask., comic wants more Indigenous people to try standup

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Dakota Hebert says when she was in Grade 6 she read the book My Life as a Fifth Grade Comedian, but chickened out from pursuing her dream in grade school. If there's anything Dakota Hebert hopes to accomplish through her standup comedy, it's to get more Indigenous people on stage, talking about their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Fri GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Fri GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News 'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees... Jun 1 Dumfukchug 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC