'We're so funny:' Meadow Lake, Sask., comic wants more Indigenous people to try standup
Dakota Hebert says when she was in Grade 6 she read the book My Life as a Fifth Grade Comedian, but chickened out from pursuing her dream in grade school. If there's anything Dakota Hebert hopes to accomplish through her standup comedy, it's to get more Indigenous people on stage, talking about their lives.
