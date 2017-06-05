Wastewater equipment manufacturer Tecvalco USA Inc. expands
Rockledge, Fla., has a new corporate citizen, manufacturer and distributor: Tecvalco USA Inc. The company is responsible for manufacturing and distributing several significant product lines, including the CWT Indirect Heater and the MemFree Wastewater Treatment System. As of June 1,2017, the company has acquired a 70,000-square foot manufacturing facility in Rockledge, Florida.
