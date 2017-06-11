Union turns 100
Stacey Landin, president of CUPE Local 9 gives a speech at the centennial celebration at Elgin Park in Moose Jaw, on June 10, 2017. -- The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 9 celebrated its centennial in Elgin Park over the weekend with an afternoon of family fun and food.
