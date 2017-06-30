Two Swift Current men charged with weapons and drug offences

Swift Current RCMP made a pair of drug related arrests earlier this week which resulted in 15 charges against two Swift Current men. On June 27, the Swift Current Municipal RCMP, assisted by the Swift Current RCMP Police Dog Service, executed a Criminal Code search warrant at a residence located at 225 5th Ave. N.E. which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, marihuana, a 7.62 calibre SKS rifle, a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun, ammunition, a can of bear spray and an undisclosed amount of cash.

