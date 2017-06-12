Two children injured after being set ...

Two children injured after being set on fire in northern Saskatchewan

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

An emergency official says two children were injured in northern Saskatchewan when they were doused with gasoline and set on fire, but Mounties say a third child involved is too young to charge. Corey Ecarnot with La Ronge EMS said paramedics were called to the Lac La Ronge First Nation early Sunday to treat an eight-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

