Two children injured after being set on fire in northern Saskatchewan
An emergency official says two children were injured in northern Saskatchewan when they were doused with gasoline and set on fire, but Mounties say a third child involved is too young to charge. Corey Ecarnot with La Ronge EMS said paramedics were called to the Lac La Ronge First Nation early Sunday to treat an eight-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC