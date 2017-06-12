Three arrested for commercial Break a...

Three arrested for commercial Break and Enters

During the early morning hours of June 13, 2017 Morse RCMP and Swift Current RCMP attended to several commercial Break and Enters in the communities of Herbert and Swift Current. Later that day, as a result of the investigation, three people were arrested in Waldeck and Swift Current.

Saskatchewan

