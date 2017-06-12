Three arrested for commercial Break and Enters
During the early morning hours of June 13, 2017 Morse RCMP and Swift Current RCMP attended to several commercial Break and Enters in the communities of Herbert and Swift Current. Later that day, as a result of the investigation, three people were arrested in Waldeck and Swift Current.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Booster.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|6 hr
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC