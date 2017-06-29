Teen who killed father of two on Regina's Ring Road to be sentenced
A teen driver who killed a father of two in a head-on collision back in 2015 will be sentenced in a Regina court on Thursday. The driver was 16 at the time of the crash and his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
