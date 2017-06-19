Swift Current aims to grow to 25,000 ...

Swift Current aims to grow to 25,000 residents by 2025

Saskatchewan relies heavily on the boom-and-bust cycles of the oil industry, but in the city of Swift Current, business is doing well despite the downturn in the economy. "It's a very strong [agricultural] sector here [that] managed to carry us through," said Swift Current Mayor Dennis Perrault.

