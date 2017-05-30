Strong storms to blow through Upper M...

Strong storms to blow through Upper Midwest into the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

After a period of dry and increasingly warmer weather across the northern Plains and Midwest, unsettled weather is in store for the area into the weekend. "As cool and warm air masses collide over the Dakotas and Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, there will be some thunderstorms crossing these areas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees... Thu Dumfukchug 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16) May 22 Holy moly 6
News Walking the walk May 21 Get Justin out 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs... May 15 GA Custer 1
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC