STC was a 'lifeline' for escaping domestic violence: PATHS
Jo-Anne Dusel says the STC provided an essential service to people facing domestic violence in rural and remote areas. Lorna Standingready remembers a time when she lived through domestic abuse, and how she and her four children walked down a highway to escape when she didn't have access to a bus ticket.
