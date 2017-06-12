Southeast Oilpatch awards presented at Oil Show

The oil industry awards for southeast Saskatchewan were presented on Wednesday evening at the Saskatchewan Oil and Gas Show, including the Southeast Oilman of the Year, and the inaugural presentation of the Southeast Saskatchewan Legends awards, which is the southeast industry's hall of fame. Dustin Duncan, Minister of Energy and Resources and Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA, emceed the award presentations, reading out a biography of each recipient, and he also gave the keynote address for the evening ceremonies.

