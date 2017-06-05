Sod house-owning family to receive he...

Sod house-owning family to receive heritage award

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The family of James Addison, builder of the Addison Sod House near Kindersley, Sask., will receive a heritage award later this month for taking care of the 106-year-old home It belongs to Lenore McTaggart's family. Her grandfather, James Addison, was a carpenter from Liverpool, England, who had no homesteading experience when he built the house 106 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... 22 hr GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner 22 hr GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News 'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees... Jun 1 Dumfukchug 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC