Sod house-owning family to receive heritage award
The family of James Addison, builder of the Addison Sod House near Kindersley, Sask., will receive a heritage award later this month for taking care of the 106-year-old home It belongs to Lenore McTaggart's family. Her grandfather, James Addison, was a carpenter from Liverpool, England, who had no homesteading experience when he built the house 106 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|22 hr
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|22 hr
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC