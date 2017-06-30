Sex offences charges stayed against Regina's 'Babes Behind Bars' founder
Sex-related charges against Rodney Barras, founder of the pen-pal service Babes Behind Bars, were stayed in Regina provincial court on Friday. Three sex-related offences, including possession of child pornography, have been stayed against a Regina man with a history of sex crimes against minors.
