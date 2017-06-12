Seven dead horses and a spot in the C...

Seven dead horses and a spot in the Calgary Stampede: Chuckwagon racer sues Husky Energy for $3.7M

Seven dead horses and a spot in the Calgary Stampede are at the centre of a lawsuit filed earlier this year against an Alberta-based oil company by a professional chuckwagon racer from St. Walburg, Sask. Wayne Knight, a 32-year veteran of the racing circuit, is seeking $3.7 million in damages from a Husky Energy Inc. subsidiary, Husky Oil Operations Ltd. His statement of claim, filed March 16 in Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench, alleges the companies were negligent, leading to his horses' injuries and deaths.

