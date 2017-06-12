Seven dead horses and a spot in the Calgary Stampede: Chuckwagon racer sues Husky Energy for $3.7M
Seven dead horses and a spot in the Calgary Stampede are at the centre of a lawsuit filed earlier this year against an Alberta-based oil company by a professional chuckwagon racer from St. Walburg, Sask. Wayne Knight, a 32-year veteran of the racing circuit, is seeking $3.7 million in damages from a Husky Energy Inc. subsidiary, Husky Oil Operations Ltd. His statement of claim, filed March 16 in Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench, alleges the companies were negligent, leading to his horses' injuries and deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC