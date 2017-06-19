Sears set to close 4 stores in Saskatchewan including one in Regina
The stores that will be closing in Saskatchewan are the Sears in the Cornwall Centre in Regina, as well as the Sears stores in Moose Jaw and Prince Albert and the Sears Hometown store in Melville. Across Canada Sears expects to lay off 2,900 workers and it's not yet known how many jobs will be lost in Saskatchewan.
