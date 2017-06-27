SaskTel reaches 200,000 fibre premise...

SaskTel reaches 200,000 fibre premises passed; upgrades internet in...

In a deployment beginning in 2011, SaskTel has now completed infiNET rollout in Estevan, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Swift Current and Weyburn, whilst passing 55% and 68% of homes respectively in Regina and Saskatoon, the province's two largest cities. The project has achieved over 60% of its goal to cover all residents of Saskatchewan's nine largest urban centres, currently offering 260Mbps/60Mbps download/upload internet services.

Saskatchewan

