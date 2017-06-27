SaskTel reaches 200,000 fibre premises passed; upgrades internet in...
In a deployment beginning in 2011, SaskTel has now completed infiNET rollout in Estevan, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Swift Current and Weyburn, whilst passing 55% and 68% of homes respectively in Regina and Saskatoon, the province's two largest cities. The project has achieved over 60% of its goal to cover all residents of Saskatchewan's nine largest urban centres, currently offering 260Mbps/60Mbps download/upload internet services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC