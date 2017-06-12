Saskatoon weather outlook: 50mm rain in Sask. with more on the way
WATCH ABOVE: Up to 50 millimetres of rain fell in parts of Saskatchewan and more is on the way in Saskatoon's weather forecast. A slow moving low pressure system now in central Manitoba brought intermittent showers and thunderstorms to parts of Saskatchewan on Tuesday and Wednesday.
