Saskatoon weather outlook: 50mm rain

Saskatoon weather outlook: 50mm rain in Sask. with more on the way

WATCH ABOVE: Up to 50 millimetres of rain fell in parts of Saskatchewan and more is on the way in Saskatoon's weather forecast. A slow moving low pressure system now in central Manitoba brought intermittent showers and thunderstorms to parts of Saskatchewan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saskatchewan

