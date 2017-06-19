Saskatoon police pursuit of stolen tr...

Saskatoon police pursuit of stolen truck ends in fatal collision

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A 22-year-old man is dead and police have another in custody after a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen truck on Monday night. According to preliminary details provided by the Chief of Police, the entire pursuit was captured on-camera by the service's Air Support Unit and shown to the family of the deceased on Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 11 hr Lying Loser David 4
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC