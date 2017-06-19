Saskatoon police pursuit of stolen truck ends in fatal collision
A 22-year-old man is dead and police have another in custody after a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen truck on Monday night. According to preliminary details provided by the Chief of Police, the entire pursuit was captured on-camera by the service's Air Support Unit and shown to the family of the deceased on Tuesday afternoon.
