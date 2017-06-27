Saskatoon police dog puts bite on man...

Saskatoon police dog puts bite on man resisting arrest

The man was originally spotted in a truck parked behind a home in the 1500-block of 1st Avenue North after officers received a report of suspicious activity early Saturday morning. The driver then took off at a high rate of speed after a failed traffic stop by officers, who called off the chase.

Saskatchewan

