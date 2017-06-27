Saskatoon man who directed live streamed child porn back in court
Cpl. Jared Clarke from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit called Chicoine's collection of pornography 'the most depraved collection' he had seen. A sentencing hearing will resume Thursday for a Saskatoon man who has pleaded guilty to 40 counts of possessing, producing and sharing child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di...
|14 hr
|Holly
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC