Saskatoon man who directed live strea...

Saskatoon man who directed live streamed child porn back in court

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Cpl. Jared Clarke from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit called Chicoine's collection of pornography 'the most depraved collection' he had seen. A sentencing hearing will resume Thursday for a Saskatoon man who has pleaded guilty to 40 counts of possessing, producing and sharing child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di... 14 hr Holly 2
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC