Saskatoon begins major water infrastr...

Saskatoon begins major water infrastructure upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Journal of Commerce

Major upgrades to local infrastructure have started in several locations throughout Saskatoon thanks to support from federal and provincial governments as part of the 2017 Water Main, Sanitary Lining and Lead Water Pipe Replacement Initiative. This year, close to 1,000 properties in five neighbourhoods in Saskatoon will see extensive watermain replacement and sewer lining work, including the replacement of over 900 lead water service pipes to homes and businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News 'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees... Jun 1 Dumfukchug 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16) May 22 Holy moly 6
News Walking the walk May 21 Get Justin out 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC