Saskatoon begins major water infrastructure upgrades

Major upgrades to local infrastructure have started in several locations throughout Saskatoon thanks to support from federal and provincial governments as part of the 2017 Water Main, Sanitary Lining and Lead Water Pipe Replacement Initiative. This year, close to 1,000 properties in five neighbourhoods in Saskatoon will see extensive watermain replacement and sewer lining work, including the replacement of over 900 lead water service pipes to homes and businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.