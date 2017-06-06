Saskatchewan woman appealing convicti...

Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fatally stabbing boyfriend

20 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask- A Saskatchewan woman found guilty of stabbing her fiance to death during a domestic dispute is appealing her conviction. Robyn Laura Ermine of the Muskoday First Nation has indicated in her appeal that she would like to be tried by judge alone.

Saskatchewan

