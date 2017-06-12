Saskatchewan river ice expert to lead...

Saskatchewan river ice expert to lead assessment of flooding at Mud Lake

6 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

The provincial government has hired a Saskatchewan river ice expert to lead an independent assessment of the cause of the devastating flooding at Mud Lake in Labrador in May. Municipal Affairs and Environment in a news release said Karl-Erich Lindenschmidt's work will be supported by an engineering consultant and information from residents. Residents have speculated in the media that the flood - resulting in an emergency evacuation - was caused by the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

