Saskatchewan government appoints 10 members to its new health superboard

The chairman is Regina-Qu'Appelle Health Region chair Dick Carter, a retired partner with accounting firm KPMG and a former head of Saskatchewan's Crown Investments Corp. The Saskatchewan Party announced earlier this year that it was merging the province's 12 health regions into one Saskatoon-based provincial health authority to reduce administration. The potential savings from the amalgamation are estimated in the range of $10 million to $20 million by 2018-19.

