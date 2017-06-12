Saskatchewan government appoints 10 m...

Saskatchewan government appoints 10 members to its new health superboard

12 hrs ago

The chairman is Regina-Qu'Appelle Health Region chair Dick Carter, a retired partner with accounting firm KPMG and a former head of Saskatchewan's Crown Investments Corp. The Saskatchewan Party announced earlier this year that it was merging the province's 12 health regions into one Saskatoon-based provincial health authority to reduce administration. The potential savings from the amalgamation are estimated in the range of $10 million to $20 million by 2018-19.

Saskatchewan

