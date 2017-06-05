Saskatchewan enjoys best petroleum an...

Saskatchewan enjoys best petroleum and natural gas public offering since August 2014

Saskatchewan's oilfield investment numbers received a much needed boost during the June public offering of petroleum and natural gas dispositions. Spurred by $12.5 million in interest in the Lloydminster region, Saskatchewan recorded $22.8 million in activity to more than triple the combined $6.3 million which had been raised during the previous two sales in 2017.

Saskatchewan

