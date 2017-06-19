Saskatchewan child porn sharing is shifting toward popular internet apps
Child porn sharing is becoming increasingly more prevalent on popular internet applications like Facebook and Skype according to a Saskatchewan RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit officer. "People will find almost any method that's available to them to locate and share child pornography on the internet," S. Sgt Scott Lambie, the ICE Unit's provincial coordinator, said in an interview Tuesday.
